Māori All Blacks back for the Chiefs encounter with the Lions

He kotahi atu tā Liam Messam whakawhiti mai i te Kapa Opango Māori ki te kāinga. Ā, he ngāwari noa te whakakipakipa i a ia mō te tākaro kei tua.

Ko tā Liam Messam, Pou Kapo Chiefs, "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to play these guys, and I'm grateful enough to get two cracks at them. So, I'll be good to go."

Kei te kaha te ngau o te hinganga i ngā Raiona ki a Messam rāua ko Hikawera Elliot, heoi e mōhiotia ana ka rite pai ake rāua mō tēnei kēmu.

"I guess for the Māori, we done the best we could with the time we had. We only had a couple of trainings together. I know our boys here are very well prepared. We've been together the whole season, so we've got a bit more tools up our sleeve that we can nullify that," tā Messam.

E mōhio ana te kaiako o ngā Raiona, a Warren Gatland i te mōrearea o te kapa Chiefs. Nā rātou tana kapa o Wērā i turaki ki te pā o Waikato i tērā tau, e whā tekau ki te whitu.

Hei tā Messam, "I know he'll be looking forward to coming back out here. What the boys done to him for Wales, [he'll] be trying to get one back over us as well."

E matapae ana ngā Chiefs, ka rite te kaha o ngā poumua ki tērā i tūraki i te Kapa O Pango Māori i te Rāhoroi. Kua tohutohua rātou e ngā Kaiako.

Ko tā Neil Barnes, Kaiako Tuarua, "You might have to ask their coaches, but at the end of the day, I don't think they'll change their game too much from what they've done. They've been very infective at doing it. So to be honest, I don't see much of a change."

Ki te tūraki ngā Chiefs i tētāhi atu kapa nō tāwāhi, he nui ake i te pakipaki whakamihi te whiwhi.

