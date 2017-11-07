Ngā kaupapa: Rugby League, Rugby League World Cup

Mā Whare e ārai i a Jennings

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Kua whakaaetia te tū a Dean Whare mā te kapa Kiwi ki tākaro hei Pou waenga hei ēnei rangi whakatā ki Kirikiriroa.

Koia nei te kapa pakari ake o David Kidwell mō te whakataetae ipu rīki o tea o.

Kei te kapa o Tonga, ko te tino kai-whiwhi piro o te tōnamana i tēnei wā. Heoi, kei te kapa o Aotearoa, ko Dean Whare, he tangata mātau ki te aukati i a Michael Jennings.

Nā David Kidwell, “He's all class Dean. He showed a bit of that over the weekend. So I'm really looking forward to him coming up against one of the class centres.”

He tūhono, he aro tahi kua tau i ngā Kiwi i ngā kēmu e rua tuatahi. I tēnei wā e rite ana ki te tuku i tana kapa toa hei tuki atu ki te tira o Tonga, e noho māia nei.

“We're in a really good space. We have been since the start of the campaign. We're nice and relaxed, but we also know the challenge ahead of us,” nā Kidwell.  

He uaua te whiriwrhiri i ngā pou topa i te mutunga iho, ka whiriwhiria ko Kodi Nikorima hei tūhono atu ki a Shaun Johnson, kaua ko Te Maire Martin.

Nā te Waikape, nā Thomas Leuluai, “Obviously it would've been a tough decision after the weekend. Everyone in the group played really well. As players, we're confident in both of them.”

“I thought Kodi had a good game against Sāmoa.”

Kei te matapaetia ka kī taua papatākaro rā, me te tumanako he wairua pērā i te tukinga a Tonga ki a Hāmoa.

Nā Kidwell, “It was awesome to see that. That's what it's all about, Rugby League bringing teams together.”

“We're all here to make sure we play hard in the game, [but] it's left on the field.”

He mea nui kia turakihia te tira o Tonga. Ki te kore, ka tūtaki rātou ki a Ahitereiria hei te whiringa whāiti. 

