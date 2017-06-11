Leger-Walker follows footsteps of Mum and sister

E manako ana a Charlisse Leger-Walker ka whai ia i ngā tutukinga a tōnā māmā, a Leanne, rāua ko tōnā tuakana, a Krystal ki te kapa Tall Ferns mō te tātāwhāinga Asia Cup rua mano tekau mā whitu. Ki te whai tūranga, ka noho mai ia hei pōtiki mō te kapa.

Ahakoa ko ia te pōtiki, kei te whakaatu ia ki ngā pakeke o te kapa me pēhea.

Hei tā Charlisse, “It's just like a whole different level coming. I've played in other New Zealand teams but the intensity and playing with girls that are much older than me, it's a whole different experience.”

Ko tōna tuakana, a Krystal tērā i āwhina i a ia me tana whakawhiti mai i ngā Junior Tall Ferns ki taua kapa. He tātāwhai hoki i waenganui i a rāua.

“So I actually came into camp when I was 16. I thought that was great, and it was. I would always joke with her like there was no way you're going to beat me, I'm gonna have one up on you for this. She's coming in at 15, so that's so cool,” te korero a Leger-Walker (Krystal).

E whakaaro ana te kaiako, a Kennedy Kereama kei a Leger-Walker ngā pūkenga kia tātāwhai i ngā kaitākaro runga noa atu o te motu.

“It's great to be able to bring some of these young kids into this environment here to see how they respond. I think she did a great job today on the floor,” tā Kereama.

Kei te harikoa te uri nō Te Whakatōhea me Ngāti Porou ko te tākaro kē ki ngā hautipua o te motu te tino hua.

Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), “Going over there will be such a cool experience. Yeah, that'll be really exciting.”

E whakapae ana a Kereama ka whakaingoa ia i tana kapa mō te kapu Āhia hei te mutunga o te wiki. Ki tā Leger-Walker, e kore e kore ka eke ia.