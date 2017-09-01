Kua whiwhi i a Rota te kaitākaro o te tau

Kua oti pai te tau i a Krystal Rota, waikape mō te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi, whaimuri i tana whiwhi i te tāonga kaitākaro wahine o te tau, i te pō tohu o Rīki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Kua māia ia i te whiwhinga i mua ake i te tukinga a te kapa Manurewa Marlins ki te kapa Richmond Rovers mō te whiringa toa o ARL.

Ko te tākaro rīki tana whāinga matua, ā, ka whai ia i ngā tapuwae o tōna pāpā, i tākaro ia ki te tūranga pokapū i Otahuhu i ngā tau waru tekau.

“Family are extremely proud, especially my Dad. He’s been probably my number one supporter since I started playing footy. He’s proud along with the rest of my whānau, my children as well,” nā Rota (Te Arawa)

Ināianei ka aro te titiro ki te whiringa whakamutunga ka tū hei nga rangi whakatā nei.

Ko tā Rota, “They’ve got a good finishing backline there, and some strong forward to get them some go-forward. It’s definitely going to be a good game.”

Ka hoki angitū ki te kapa i muri i tōna wharanga i te timatanga o tēnei tau ki te whakataetae NRL 9s i Tāmaki Makaurau.

“I’ve had a pretty good season, so I’ve been really fortunate. Injuries are never nice, but a hand, I thought would be ok, because I could still run and stuff.” ko tā Rota.

A tērā marama whakaingoatia ai e Tony Beetson tana kapa mō te Ipu o te ao. E whakapaetia ana ka whai tūranga a Rota.

Ko tā Rota, “Being hooker I need to able to direct my team to points, in order for the backline to finish.”

Hei te Rāhoroi, kite ai hoki ngā mahi a etahi atu kaitākaro o te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi. Pēnei i a Rota, ko tā rātou whainga kia tākaro ki te Ipu o te ao.