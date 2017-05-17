Kua whakatinanahia e te Uepū Riiki o Te Whanganui-a-Tara he kaupapa whakatairanga i te oranga tangata

He kaupapa hōu kei te whakahaerehia e te Uepū Rīki o Te Whanganui a Tara hei whakatairanga i te oranga tangata.

Ko ngā taitamariki ka tohua hei kai-tākaro o te rā ka whiwhi koha i te kaunihera o Te Awakairangi kia kuhu kore utu ai ki te whare kaukau, whakarerea ana ko ngā koha kai ō rangaranga.

Ko ngā mātua, ko ngā tamariki hoki tērā kua rata atu ki tēnei momo koha, ā kei te hīkaka hoki te hapori rīki o Te Whanganui a Tara.

Ki tā te kaiwhakahaere o Wellington Rugby League ki tā David Faiumu, "It's just a nice touch after, like I said, Saturday mornings. They've put all the hard work during the week and just to say here's a certificate for all your hard work during the week."

I tono atu a Healthy Familes o Te Awakairangi ki a Wellington Rugby League me te whakaaro ko te uru a ngā tamariki ihumanea ki ngā papawai ka noho kore utu mai.

"What a great initiative to get all our families, all our kids, our parents our clubs and all our members on board with it. Just to give an alternative to some of the player certificates they've done in the past like with McDonalds, KFC and Burger King and things like that."

Kāore a David Faiumu mō te whakawhānui atu i te kaupapa ki ngā pākeke, heoi e aro ana ngā whakaaro o Wellington Rugby League kia whakatū kaupapa ōrite.

"To be honest, I haven't thought about that, but maybe a discount off [fuel], maybe some petrol vouchers, gym memberships and things like that. So those are things that we can have a look at."

E pukumahi ana a Faiumu ki kaupapa kē atu, ā ko 'Be a sport' tērā e akiaki ana i ngā mātua, i ngā tamariki, i ngā whānau hoki kia pai ake tā rātou tautoko mai i te taha o te whīra.

"I know it's an amateur environment, but just getting away from the old back in the days when everyone's swearing on the sidelines drinking and smoking, that kind of atmosphere. I think those days are well behind us now."

Ko Wellington Rugby League tērā e whakarewa ana i te huarahi hauora, nā wai rā ka whai mai ngā rohe atu i tēnei tauira.