Kaupapa: Basketball

Kua whakaingoatia ngā Tall Blacks

  • Te Tai Tokerau
  • Tāmaki Makaurau
  • Waikato/Te Waiariki
  • Te Tai Hauāuru
  • Te Tai Rāwhiti
  • Te Whanganui-ā-Tara
  • Te Waipounamu

Kua whakaingoatia e Paul Henare tana kapa pakari rawa atu mō te tukinga whai tūrango ki te Ipu o te Ao, ki Haina hei te Pōmere. Kua riro hoki mā Reuben Te Rangi nō Ngāpuhi hei kāpene.

Ā pepa nei he tīma kaha rawa ahakoa kua mahue kē ngā pakeke.

Nā Henare, “Obviously coming in and having that international experience and being able to lean on that. I think we've got a good group.”

Whaimuri i tana tākaro pai, ka ārahi anō a Reuben Te Rangi i a Aotearoa.

“With his recent experience again at the Asia Cup leading that team I thought he did an exceptional job and why's obviously been charged with that responsibility again.”

Tekau mā waru noa iho te pakeke o te toa kōkuhu, o Dan Fotu, ka tākaro tuatahi ai ia.

Nā Dan Fotu, “Playing Junior Tall Blacks and age-group is really good, but the Tall Blacks is top dog. It's the best of the best right there.”

Ka kore rawa a Henare e harikoa ina ngoikore kē te tākaro ki a Haina

“We want to be a team that plays with high energy for 40 minutes. That means getting rotations through and getting bodies on the floor. We've got a good depth in all positions, and I think it'll be an exciting brand, and a brand that these guys will forward to playing” nā Henare.

Kotahi te wikitoria, e rua ngā kēmu ki a Aotearoa. Mā te wikitoria ki a Haina ka tata ake rātou ki te ipu o te ao.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Basketball

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community