Kua whakaingoatia ngā Tall Blacks

Kua whakaingoatia e Paul Henare tana kapa pakari rawa atu mō te tukinga whai tūrango ki te Ipu o te Ao, ki Haina hei te Pōmere. Kua riro hoki mā Reuben Te Rangi nō Ngāpuhi hei kāpene.

Ā pepa nei he tīma kaha rawa ahakoa kua mahue kē ngā pakeke.

Nā Henare, “Obviously coming in and having that international experience and being able to lean on that. I think we've got a good group.”

Whaimuri i tana tākaro pai, ka ārahi anō a Reuben Te Rangi i a Aotearoa.

“With his recent experience again at the Asia Cup leading that team I thought he did an exceptional job and why's obviously been charged with that responsibility again.”

Tekau mā waru noa iho te pakeke o te toa kōkuhu, o Dan Fotu, ka tākaro tuatahi ai ia.

Nā Dan Fotu, “Playing Junior Tall Blacks and age-group is really good, but the Tall Blacks is top dog. It's the best of the best right there.”

Ka kore rawa a Henare e harikoa ina ngoikore kē te tākaro ki a Haina

“We want to be a team that plays with high energy for 40 minutes. That means getting rotations through and getting bodies on the floor. We've got a good depth in all positions, and I think it'll be an exciting brand, and a brand that these guys will forward to playing” nā Henare.

Kotahi te wikitoria, e rua ngā kēmu ki a Aotearoa. Mā te wikitoria ki a Haina ka tata ake rātou ki te ipu o te ao.