Kua turakina te kapa Poipapa taiohi o Ahitereria i ngā taiohi Taimana Pango

I tuki ai ngā tīma autāia o Oceania ki Pakuranga, Tāmaki Makaurau mō te whakataetae Poipapa Oceania, raro iho i te tekau mā rima tau te pakeke, kia kite ko wai ka puta hei māngai ki te whakataetae Poipapa ā āo.

Tū ana puehu i waenganui te kapa Taiamana Pango o Aotearoa me Ahitereria ki te whīra Poipapa. Heoi, nā runga i wā rātau wheako maha, kei taumata kē te kapa o Ahitereiria.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o te tīma a Ricky Paewai (Rangitāne), "I think half of our team have never played international baseball another third of them haven't actually played a full season of baseball so it's a lot of learning for the kids the game of baseball can speed up on you if you don't have that experience where everything happens second nature so each game their getting better and better and that's all we need them to do."

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere o Poipapa Aotaroa, kei te whakaaro rātau ki ngā huarahi e whanake ai te kēmu kia whai wheako ai wā rātau kaitākaro.

"Our athletes are as good as anyone in the world but you gotta play more, you can't just hope to rock up against kids that have played 200 games in a season and you've played 2. You've gotta play more baseball and we have to figure that out and that's tough because small towns are rising up with just a few players, how do you replicate more baseball games something we're always trying to whiteboard and figure out."

Hei tā Ricky Paewai ko ngā painga ka riro ki wēnei kaitākaro ka whiti ki tua atu o te whīra.

"It's a very disciplined sport, you look out there and you see the uniform in always tucked in, belt, everything is nice and neat and the discipline that we teach and the way we coach it helps with how they are at home we've had parents come up to us and say hey my boy cleans his room now he keeps his room nice and tidy so it's just one of those games where you have to be discipline you have to have a certain way about yourself to be successful."

Hei tā Ryan Flynn kei te whenua o Aotearoa nei te pito mata, arā mā te āta parau i te māra e tipu ai ngā hua.

"For a lot of them it's their first international experience ever, so of the Australian players have probably played more games than all of our kids combined, and we've got to try replicate that here but we're proud of how hard their working and they want it and we've got to deliver a program to them that helps them be great them great individually and collectively for the country."

Ināianei ka huri te aro a ngā kaitākaro Poipapa nei ki ngā karapu ā rohe hei ngā marama e heke mai nei.