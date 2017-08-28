Kua tuku te tangi whakamutunga mō te Paina nui o te Nehenehenui

He whakarangatira i a Tā Colin Meads te mahi a te tangata ki Te Kūiti, i Te Rohe Pōtae, i te whakaekenga atu o te mano tini ki runga ki a ia i tōna tangihanga. Ko ngā iwi o te motu kei te whakamaumahara i a ia, hei hautipua whutupaoro. Ko ōna hoa kei te mihi atu ki a ia mō ana tākoha nui ki te hapori.

Te kawenga whakamutunga o te Paina nui o te Nehenehenui.

I te wā karakia mō tōna uhunga, ka rere atu ngā kupu whakamānawa a te whānau pani, ngāi tautōhito whutupōro me ngāna mokopuna.

"You would sit with us kids, five on each knee and call us monkey Joes until we squealed with glee. We'll never forget your cooked brekkies every day. You forced us to eat our potatoes before we could play," e mea ana tētahi mokopuna.

"We never quite understood your fame, after all we never actually watched you play a game. But now before us you lie. We are here with the nation to say goodbye. Thanks to your legendary home TK we have a statue to remember you every day," e kōrero ana tētahi atu mokopuna.

Ahakoa te ua, i waipuketia te taone iti o Te Kūiti e te tini ngerongero e whakahonore ana i te hautipua whutupōro o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Te Maimoa Tewhau, i tae atu ia kia poroporoaki i tana hoa.

"He meant a lot to all these people, Māori and Pākehā."

"Honour this great man here, you know like everybody else," e kī ana tētahi atu a Te Rā Koroheke.

Kāore a Koro Wetere i tae ā-tīnana ki te karakia mō te uhunga o tōna hoa, ēngari, titi kaha ana ko ngā raumahara mōna.

"Ka kite koe i tēnā mea i tō tātou iwi e tangi ana, tae atu ki ngā tamariki nohinohi e kitea ai rātou i runga i te tiriti i raro iho nei. Kua whēnei te karanga he pāpā, he matua rānei. E pai rā katoa rātou."

"Well you know you need champions like that who kind of remember the backbone of rugby in New Zealand. He treated everybody with respect, whether they were All Blacks or playing club rugby and I think that's why everybody is here," e mea ana te mema poari o NZ Rugby a Dr Farah Palmer.

E whakapono ana a Wetere ka ora tonu ai ngā ākoranga i whangaia e Tā Meads ki ngā uri whakaheke.

"Ko te mea nui kei reira tonu tāua tuahine a mea, Farah Palmer, iho nei anō i tērā rangi anō. Mea atu ana ki a ia e hine, me hea te tīmata koe ki te kimi i te kōmiti nei. Hanga mai anō tētehi mea hōu kia taea ai a te hunga rangatahi ki te whai i te kaupapa nei pēnei i ngā wāhine nei."

Ka takoto mai a Tā Meads ki tana okiokinga roa ki te urupā o Te Kūiti.