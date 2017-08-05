Kua rite te whakaihuwaka o Iron Māori mō te ao

Kua rite te whakaihuwaka o Iron Māori, a Josh Hemara mō te whakataetae hākina pūtoru ā ao, ki Hōrano. E hiahia ana a Hemara ki te wikitōria i te tātāwhāinga, whaimuri i tana whai mētara rauwhero e toru tau ki muri.

Kei te whakahīhī a Josh Hemara ki te whakakanohi i tōna whānau, otirā i a Aotearoa

Hei tā Hemara, “It's pretty special to wear the New Zealand fern, and obviously to have Hemara across my chest. Because my Dad, he ended up getting sick, and can't compete anymore, so it's awesome to go out there and wear the family name, and race for him as well.”

I oti tuawhā mai a Hemara i te whakataetae hākina pūtoru a ao ki Mehiko i tēra tau, ka mahue metara kore ia.

“Obviously it's always a dream to take out that gold medal, and see the New Zealand flag raised, and potentially hear the national anthem.”

Ko te hui Iron Māori i tēra tau e tino titi nei ki te whānau Hemara. I reira, ka toa whakaihu waka hoki a Sarai, te tuahine a Josh.

“To travel to Iron Māori with her, and my Dad as well was competing. For her to take out the womens was pretty special to see her come across the line. And again, to be interviewed by Māori Television was pretty cool as well.”

Kei te āwangawanga a Josh kei raru ia me tāna whai mētara koura i ōna niho hia kai reka.

“And that's sort of my let-down. So I've got to stay clear of chocolate. I'll always indulge and have some anyway, I'm not gonna have a whole block to myself.”

Ko te oti i roto i te rua haora te wā tere rawa a Hemara i ngā whakataetae reanga ā-pakeke

“Going forward, I would love to start racing at the elite level.”

Kotahi marama e toe ana i mua i tana haerenga atu ki te whakataetae hākina pūtoru nui rawa o tōna umaga.