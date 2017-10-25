Kua rite te kapa Rarauhe Māori

Mō te wā tuatahi ka tākaro te kapa Rarauhe Māori ki te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi ki Kirikiriroa hei te whā o Whiringa a Rangi, ā, he kēmu whakawai mō te Ipu o te Ao, whakarite anō hoki mō te hoariri a tērā tau, a te Iwi Moemoea.

Kua roa nei te tatari, engari kua eke te wā mō ngā wāhine Māori.

Nā Victor Heke, kaiako o te kapa Rarauhe Māori, “We've been working on it for a few years now, and we've got to prove ourselves obviously to the World Stage.

He hua tō te kēmu ki ngā kapa e rua, inā e kore ngā Tirarū e tuohu noa.

Hei tā te hēamana o Rīki Māori, hei tā John Devonshire, “It's a win-win for the Kiwi Ferns, they get a pre-tournament game, we get a chance, and our Wahine get a chance to wear the Māori Ferns jersey.”

“We want them to bring the World Cup home, and it's really special because we've got a lot of Māori players in that Kiwi Ferns side. I think over 50 percent are Māori,” nā Heke.

Kāore i ārikarika te maha o ngā kaitākaro hei whiriwhiri mā te kaiako, mā Victor Heke, neke atu i te rua rau te tokomaha.

Nā Heke, “The calibre of football has been really special this weekend. Given the Kiwi Ferns weren't able to play this weekend, what is here is just as good, if not then better.”

He kēmu mā te kapa Māori kei te whakaritea, ā, ko te whakataetae rīki Māori ka whanake.

Nā Heke,” I hope the rest of the world sees the quality of our Māori wahine, and our men, and it's going to allow us more games each year, so that makes our tournament more significant.”

Pai tū, pai hinga, ko te tukinga nei ki te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi ka noho mai hei tino tukinga mō te Rīki Māori.