Kaupapa: Basketball

Kua noho taurite ai te kapa Tall Blacks ki te kapa nō '02

E ai ki a Pero Cameron, kaitākaro Tāroaroa Pango o-mua, he rite te pūkenga o tēnei kapa ki tērā o te tau rua mano mā rua, nāna nei i arahi. E rua ngā kēmu, e rua ngā wikitoria a Aotearoa ki ngā kēmu whai tūranga ki te ipu o te ao, ki Āhia.

Kua ea i a Cameron te tūraki a te kapa Tāroaroa Pango i a Haina, i a Kōrea anō hoki.

Nā Cameron, “First time in this part of Asia for a lot of them. Job well done.”

I ārahi te Tōtara Haemata nō Ngāpuhi i te kapa Tāroaroa Pango kia mutu tuawhā ai i te whakataetae ipu o te ao, i Indianapolis. Ka tāea e rātou te tōai i ngā tutukinga.

“Taking nothing away from that '02 team, defensively we can do probably do a lot more.”

We've definitely got some size at the three-spot, and some speed with our young guards.”

Nā te whakatika o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, me te tūraki i a Haina, kua noho rātou ki te tūranga tuatahi o te tēpu.

“We rarely win in China against a national team for lots of reason. They're very good, [and] the dominance of Yao Ming back then.”

So to get that win here on the road, with a fairly vocal crowd is great.”

Kei te hīkaka a Cameron mō ngā tētēkura pēnei i āna tama, i a Tobias rāua ko Flynn.

“I see a lot of young Kiwis, young Māori coming through and choosing basketball because it's just a dynamic and team sport that everyone loves, and it's very popular.”

Ka hoki a Cameron ki tōna kāinga, ki Te One Kura, ka mutu ka hoki anō ia ki te kapa hei te tukinga ki Hongipu, hei te Pipiri.

