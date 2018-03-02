Kua hoki a Te Tai Tokerau ki te whataetae pā whutupōro

Kua hoki atu te rohe o Te Taitokerau ki te whakataetae a motu i Tāmaki Makaurau. I tēnei tau kua uru atu te maha o ngā kapa ki taua whakataetae i tīmata i ngā tau rua tekau neke atu ki muri.

Kei te harikoa ēnei kaitākaro o-mua nō Te Taitokerau kua hoki atu tā rātou karapū.

Hei tā te Joe Rau, kaiako o te kapa U21’s, “15 years [not playing] at an open nationals [sic] is a long time. We're actively going at juniors and everything underneath. That's the seed, how we're just progressing, and that's been happening in the last five years.”

E toru ngā kapa kei te uru atu ki te whakataetae i tēnei tau.

Nā Rau, “Just in our area - Te Tai Tokerau -, it's a big area. Getting the people from Kaitaia, to Dargaville to, Whangārei all to meet, to train and to compete.

“In tournaments like this, we never really have it up there, that's why we come to these sort of things,” nā te kāpene o te kapa, nā Amiria Te Iringa.

I te wā i uru atu ai a Te Taitokerau ki te whakataetae kaare anō ēnei kaitākaro kia whanau mai.

Ko Keti Marsh-Solomon tētahi o ngā kaitākaro o-mua, “My daughters playing in the under-21's team. So yes, it's been a long time.”

“Bringing our young ones from the Under-16 straight up to 21's is good,” nā Te Iringa.

Ko te whainga matua ma te kaiako a Joe Rau kia piki ake te rahi o ngā tīma ki te whakataetae nei.

“That is our goal, to keep playing this beautiful game. If you get success, that's just the icing on the cake,” nā Rau.

E rua ngā wikitoria, kotahi te hinganga, ā, he pakanga kei te haere āpōpō, arā, ka tāria ko Waitaha