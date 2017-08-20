Kua hinga atu te kauri nui i te wao whutupōro a Tā Colin Meads

He kauri nui i te wao whutupōro ka hinga nei. Ko Tā Colin Mead tēra, kaitākaro Ōpango o mua ka mate i te ata nei i tana whawhai roa ki te mate pukupuku ateroa.

He waru tekau mā tahi ōna tau.



E hiahia ana tōna hoa rangatira a Verna me ā raua tamariki kia tuku mihi atu ki ngā iwi katoa mō te tautoko me te āwhina i whiwhi ai i a rātou i roto i te tau kua hori nō te wā whakatau mate o Tā Colin Meads.



“Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Te Kuiti Medical Centre, particularly doctors David McLean and Keith Buswell, and to the nursing staff at Te Kuiti Hospital for their superb care of Colin.



“To our friends, thank you for your love and care. The visits and phone calls were enjoyed by Colin and appreciated by us all.



“To those throughout the country who sent Colin best wishes, we thank you for your kindness.”



E mea ana tana tamāhine pōtiki a Shelley Mitchell, “Dad led a full life. He loved being an All Black and he loved his family dearly. We will miss him terribly.”



Ka mahue mai ko tōna hoa rangatira a Verna, ā rāua tamariki ko Karen rātou ko Kelvin ko Rhonda ko Glynn ko Shelley, ā rāua mokopuna tekau mā whā me ā rāua mokopuna reanga tuarua tokowhitu.



E noho pōuri ana te whānau Meads i tēnei wā, ā, e inoi atu ana ki te hunga papaho kia aro atu ki tēnei whakatau.