Kua eke ngā waewae tapu - Kidwell

Hei tā David Kidwell, kaiako o te kapa Kiwi, kua eke ngā tore kaihururu, arā ko te uri nō Ngāti Kahungunu, ko Brad Takairangi tētahi.

Tokowhā ngā waewae tapu i tākaro inapō mō te wā tuatahi i te tukinga a Aotearoa ki a Hāmoa, ki Te Pā o Rarotonga.

Kei te harikoa te Kaiako, te kāpene anō hoki i te putanga o ngā tore kaihuruhuru.

Nā David Kidwell,” They've worked hard, and they deserve their place in the team.

I uaua rā te tukituki mā Brad Takairangi i a BJ Leilua. I mahi ngātahi ai te uri nō Ngāti Kahungunu ko Jordan Rapana ki te ārai i te poumuri nō Hāmoa.

Nā Adam Blair, “They've worked throughout this tournament, throughout the last couple of weeks we've been together, and it showed tonight.”

“Jordan Rapana, his winger that he plays outside him most of the year, and he told us that if you just get in his face an annoy him, (you will shut him down) the boys done really well,” nā Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

He mīharo hoki te kēmu a Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Ko ia tērā i āpititū atu ki ōna whanaunga, arā, ki a Ken Maumalo nō te kapa Warriors.

“Faith is massive to me. Ken's my cousin, we go way back since we were 10-years old. Just to share that moment with my blood, and my family is pretty special,” nā Asofa-Solomona.

He maha ngā hapa o ia tīma, me whakatikatika.

Nā Kidwell, “As we get on in the tournament, we've got to be smarter with some of our passes, and decisions.”

“We just didn't hold the ball at times where we should have. Cudos to the Kiwis who played good footy,” Nā Frank Pritchard, kāpene o Hāmoa

Kia tahuri te titiro inaenei ki Ōtautahi, kei reira tatari ai a Kotirana ki te tuki atu ki a Tonga hei te pō nei.