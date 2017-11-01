Kua ea a Taylor i te whiriwhiringa ki te kapa Kiwi

Kua tae wawe mai te hokinga a Elijah Taylor ki te kapa Kiwi, me tana whiringa hei kaikape mō te tukinga ki Kotirangi hei ēnei rangi whakatā.

I tērā marama kāore a David Kidwell i whai whakaaro ki a ia, heoi kua huri kē te tai mō te kaitākaro taika o te tau, ā, ka timata ia i mua i a Danny Levi.

Kāore he hararei ki Rarotonga mā tēnei toa rīki, engari kē ia he hoki anō ki te kahu Kiwi.

“To get the initial sorry mate you're not in the team was frustrating. To get that call up again is very humbling, [and] I'm honoured to be back in the environment,” nā Elijah Taylor (Ngāpuhi).

He waiaro, he karapu hōu anō tōna, nā whai anō tēnei orangarua ki te kapa ā-motu.

“A jersey these days is very hard, and that's how it should be. It should be hard to get into the Kiwis [as] it creates competition.”

I tata haukotia tana tākaro, nā tana panatanga ake i te kapa Panthers. Heoi kua whai kainga hou ia ki te wao o te kapa Tigers.

“When Ivan Cleary got sacked form the Penrith Panthers that was probably a big momentum shift in my career.”

Ehara i te mea e pūmanawa ana a Kotirangi pēnei i ngā tīma nō te Moananui a Kiwa, engari nō te wehenga rua, ka tīmata te pēhi kino ake i a Tonga.

“It's gonna be a very tough game. Every game we've got in our pool if you look at the teams on paper, there's gonna be tough football games, they're gonna be physical as well.”

Arā noa atu ngā tāngata kei te whakatūtū ringa kia kuhu ai ki te kapa o Tonga. Heoi mō Taylor, kāore i kō atu i te kahu kiwi.