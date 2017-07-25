Koa ana a Henare ahakoa ngā ngoikoretanga ki Haina

Ahakoa te iti o ngā mahi whakapakari, e whakapono ana te kaiako Tall Blacks a Paul Henare kei te rite rātou mō te kapu o Āhia, i Lebanon. Tokorima ngā tauhou, ā, kua tukuna mā Reuben Te Rangi e kāpene mō tōnā wā tuatahi.

Ehara i te mea i turaki nui nei rātou ki a Haina, heoi, i hinga ngā Tall Blacks, e waru tekau ki te whitu tekau te otinga.

Hei tā Henare, “We just played a Chinese national team with probably four to six weeks preparation, plus touring games and match fitness come up against my boys who have been together for three and a half days.”

“I thought the boys did well. [We] came out and played with energy. I think we can play with that a little bit more,” nā Te Rangi.

Ko tā Henare he titiro ki ngā ārai o tana kapa, me te kite ake i ngā waahi kāore i te tika.

“21 turnovers and 15 of them were live-ball turnovers. They had 15 steals, so it puts a lot of pressure on your defence.”

I whakaingoatia a Reuben Te Rangi e Henare kia arahi i te tīma ki Lebanon, he mea tautoko tēnei e ngā Kaiwhakahaere.

Nā Te Rangi (Ngāti Whātua), “Over this next tour, it's gonna be awesome to learn a few things about being a captain, and being a front rower, and being the leader.”

“It's kinda an honour to captain the Tall Blacks side.”

Akuanei te kēmu tuatahi o te Ipu o Āhia, mē whai wā whakapakari ngā Tall Blacks.

“A team like China and other teams that we'll come up against, they get after you for 40-minutes, and it's relentless. You've got to be able to deal with that,” nā Henare.

E ai ki a Te Rangi, “Hopefully we're hitting our straps when we get to that Asia Cup and probably prove a few people wrong.”

Ko Kazakhstan te hoariri tuatahi mā Aotearoa. He māma noa te rautaki, kurua ngā tatau, āraihia te hoariri.