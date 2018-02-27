Ko te whakatika hapa te aronga a Rieko Ioane

E ai ki te paehau Blues, e ai ki a Rieko Ioane, he mate nui te hapa, he ahuatanga i kitea i te kēmu ki ngā Highlanders. Hei tā te kaitākaro whakaihuwaka o te ao, ma te whakapeto ngoi e tika ai to rātou ahunga atu ki te takaro ki ngā Chiefs.

Kātahi te paehau whakapeto ngoi, ko Rieko Ioane. Me mahitahi, me whakaaro tahi te kapa ki a kapuia.

Hei tā Reiko Ioane, “Everyone is always looking to improve and if I can get faster and my footwork a bit better, I’d like to do that. I just think it comes with a bit of time and more time in the gym”.

He pia, he tautōhito, he waewae tapu i te kapa.

“With the younger squad that we have a couple of new caps in the squad, we have got a young crew that we are training here eagerly awaiting. I thought our forwards and our set piece was unreal, and our game drive was good”.

Ko te timatanga noa tenei ki te tau tākaro, ahakoa i raro te kapa Blues e putu ana i tērā tau, e manawanui an ate kapa ka eke rātou ki taumata kē

“My motivation is my family and training with the boys every day and that’s motivation enough for me and I say that and if I am having fun than I am playing good footy”.

Ka tākaro te kapa Blues ki ngā Chiefs ki te taiwhanga o Eden hei te rāmere ki Tāmaki.