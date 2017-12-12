Ko te wahine tuatahi ki te kōrero wāwāhi tahā mo te kirikiti

Ko Maia Lewis, kaitākaro Rarauhe Mā te wahine Māori tuatahi ki te whakapāho i tētahi kēmu kirikiti. Koia tētahi o ngā tokotoru i pōwhiritia e ngā pakeke rā hei reo kemu i te tukinga a te kapa Pōtae Pango ki te kapa West Indies, ki Kiwikiriroa.

Mā te aha i te papa tākaro o Seddon ki Kirikiriroa hei papa whakarewa mō te kaipāpāho nei.

“The whole process was intimidating, [you're] outside your comfort zone. Everyone was going oh it's an old boys club. All the guys were supportive.”

Nā tōna tautōhito ka kōwhiria ai ia.

“There's very few Māori women that play cricket, and have done in the past, so I'm probably paving the way in that sense. There are women commentators around in New Zealand, not necessarily in cricket. The likes of Melody Robinson who is a huge mentor of mine.”

I hahanitia te hongere Chanel 9 o Ahitereiria inakuanei hei kapa kanorau-kore, whai muri i te whakaingoatanga o tana kapa whakapāho.

“That's just them being very traditional with the Ashes. But times have changed, they've got a couple of female commentators with Mel Jones and Lisa Sthalekar sitting on their doorstep.”

Āpiti atu ki tōna tohu nui, i tutuki hoki i a Ross Taylor tana rautanga tekau mā whitu.

“I think it's huge for New Zealand cricket as well as him personally - with his current captain Kane Williamson, and his mentor Martin Crowe who passed away recently - equalling their record.”

Tāpiri atu, kua whai tūranga a Lewis ki te kapa pāpāho mō ngā kēmu a te kapa Rarauhe Mā, ka timata hei te Poutūterangi.