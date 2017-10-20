Ko te wahine kāpene tuatahi ki roto i te whaktaetae Ross Shield

Kua tohua ko Kahlia Awa te kotiro tuatahi hei kāpene o tana tira whutupaoro i roto i ngā tau kōtahi rau tekau mā rima o te whakataetae Ross Shield. Koira te pinakitanga o te whutupaoro mō ngā kura tuatahi, he papa i timata ai ngā kaitākaro Opanga maha.

Ko Kahlia Awa, tekau mā toru ōna tau nō Pā Harakeke, koia te kāpene kōtiro tuatahi i te whakataetae Ross Shield.

“It meant a lot to me, it was like a pile of gold to me and I had been training hard for it.”

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o te tīma a Anthony Easson, “For me Kahlia's kind of a bit like Richie McCaw to be honest she's a real leader on the field, mainly due to her actions she never gives up she's a real hard rugby player she loves getting in there and taking on the boys but it's also the off field stuff as well.”

He kaitākaro upoko pakaru, nāna tōna tira i ārahi ki te pae panuku kia riro i te hīra Ross.

E ai ki a Awa, “It was mean our whole team worked hard for it and we earned it, the draw was weird, our last game we had wairoa and they were a strong team, and we beat them, 75-0.”

Hei tā Easson, “She is really well mannered, which comes from her it’s just the way in which she conducts herself. She gets stuck into the boys, if they do something wrong she's very quick to give them the boot up the you know what and pull them back into line.”

E whā tau noaiho tōna pakeke, ka timata ia i tenei hākina, nā tōna pāpā ia i ārahi.

E ai ki te Papa o Kahlia a Duane Awa, “She's quite competitive in anything that she does whether it is basketball netball touch she's really quite disciplined when it comes to wanting to play sports, so yeah, she's awesome.”

He kaitākaro Opango kua puta mai i tenei whakataetae pērā ki a Josh Kronfeld rātou ko Israel Dagg ko Greg Somerville.