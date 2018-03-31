Ko te eke Tangaroa, eke Taumāhekeheke Rangatahi te whai a Tyron Henare

Ko Tyron Henare tēra, 15 tau te pakeke kua whakawhiwhia ki te karahipi Gold Heart e tata atu ai ia ki tōna moemoea kia eke ki ngā whakataetae Taumāhekeheke Rangatahi. Hei te tau nei whakamātau ai te kaikauhoe toa whakaihuwaka rangatahi i ōna pūkenga ki ngā tino o Aotearoa ki ngā whakataetae a motu.

Ko Tyron Henry te toa o te motu i tōna reanga mō te kau tāwhai, kau tuara, me te kau pūrerehua. Inaianei ko te whai tūranga ki ngā Taumāhekeheke Rangatahi ki

eke Tangaroa i te atamira o tea o te whainga.

Hei tā Henry "My short term goal for this year is to qualify for Youth Olympics which will be held in Argentina this year."

E ai ki tōna kaiako tuarua, ki a Sheldon Kemp "He's well driven and he's really committed to the cause of swimming and that's come from a really young age. He is a great role model for our young athletes, obviously being of Māori descent it's great to see Māori kids’ excel in our sport.”

Tāpiri atu ki ōna mahi i te kura ki Pakuranga College e iwa ōna whakangungu ki te puna kaukau, e toru ōna whakangungu ki te whare whakapakari tinana a e whā tekau kirokaramu te rahi o tana kaukau i te wiki.

I tēra tau whai hua ai ōna whakangungu. Ka wikitōria i te mētara kiripaka ki ngā whakataetae Age Group Champs ki Ahitereiria me ngā mētara koura e ono ki ngā whakataetae a motu ki Aotearoa.

"Knowing that Australia is one of the best country's in the world for swimming, me winning [bronze] just set a bar and also me seeing where I am in the world" tā Henry.

Whai muri i tana whakawhiwhinga karahipi e wha mano tāra mō ngā utunga nui, e aronui ana anō ia ki ngā whakataetae Age Group Champs ki Ahitereiria hei tēra marama. He mea whakarite I a ia mō ngā whakataetae Opens hei te Hōngongoi.

"Getting bronze just made me think well I could actually get silver or gold not just in Australia but also the world.

E puare ana ngā karahipi Gold Heart tae noa ki te iwa o Paenga Whawha.