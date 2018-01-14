Ko te ao te whāinga ki te Kaieke Hōiho nō Ngāpuhi me Te Rarawa

Kei te aru a Atiria Young-Ogle, tekau mā ono te pakeke, i te toi o te ao eke hōiho. Kei te uru anō te uri nō Ngāpuhi me Te Rarawa ki te whakataetae CCA Waitematā World Cup Festival ki Tāmaki Makaurau, whai muri i tana otinga pai mai i tērā tau

Kei te whakarite ia mo tana eke tuatahi o te tau, tekau mā ono tau tōna pakeke, kei a Atiria Young-Ogle te wā.

Nā Atiria Young-Ogle (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa), “[Kei te hiahia au] ki te haere ki tāwāhi ki te eke hōiho, pērā ki a Tiamana, ki te mahi ki tāwāhi hoki.”

E ai ki ōna hoa, he tangata pukumahi ia. I te Whiringa-a-Nuku, i tātāwhai ia i te whakataetae Equidays Junior Rider, kei reira mutu ai ki te reanga tekau i te wahanga kotahi mita, tekau mā rima.

Nā Atiria, “I haere [au] ki Whangārei ki te mahi i tērā. I whai i te tūranga tuaono.

Nā tōna māma, nā Cathy Young, “She's had goals and one of them was to get to Junior Rider, and she's got there. She's worked hard to get there, had lots of lessons, but she is a natural.”

Ehara i te mea he māmā te utu o tēnei hākinakina. I tēnei wā, kei te whai taputapu, pūtea rātou anō hoki.

He tono tā Cathy, “Definitely would like at some stage to get a sponsor, because it is a very expensive sport. So we're trying to work towards that and hoping that maybe after today someone might come forward.”

Nō te rangi nei uru ai a Atiria ki te whakataetae CCA Waitematā World Cup Festival ki te wahanga Showjumping Intro Pony 85, ko Hero tōna Hōiho.

Nā Atiria, “He rawe, i te whakarongo ia ki ahau, i te tino hiahia ia ki te peke. Nō reira, tino pai, tino harikoa te hōiho ki te mahi i tōna mahi.”

Ka hoki a Atiria rāua ko Hero whakangungu ai anō, ā e tata ana tana wawata kia peka atu ki tāwāhi.