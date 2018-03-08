Ko Sorenson te toa o Te Awakairangi pea

Ka matapaetia ka whakawhiwhia te tohu nui nō te pō tuku taonga o Te Awakairangi ki a Mark Sorenson, kaiako o te kapa Black Sox.

I tērā tau i ārahi a Sorenson i tana tīma ki te taitara tuawhiti, ki Kānata.

Kāore i tua atu i te whiwhi tāonga nō te kāinga ki tēnei tōtara haemata o te hākinakina Poiuka

Nā Sorenson, "Any time you receive an award, it's always special because it always captures a special moment in your life."

E rima ngā tohu kua riro i a ia hei kaitākaro, hei kaiako anō hoki. Nā te hononga ki āna hoa tākaro i angitū ai.

Nā Nathan Nukunuku (Ngāti Porou), "He commands a lot of respect, and holds a lot of mana in our sport."



"He's done everything in the game, he's won everything in the game," nā Kallan Compain.



"He can get along with anybody, but very welcoming for any new guy that comes into the team," nā Thomas Enoka (Ngāpuhi).

I mahue a Sorenson i te whakawhiwhinga o te tohu Halberg kaiako o te tau, tērā pea ka ea i tēnei.

Nā Sorenaon, "If that was to happen - and we're still in a hypothetical situation - it would be another shared experience with the people that were there with me to enjoy it."

"Any awards or accolades that come to individuals that's been a part of the Black Sox legacy is a bonus for everyone," nā Nukunuku

Kua miharo katoa ia i te kounga o ngā kaitākaro kua tae ki Te Awakairangi, ahakoa kua rarua e te ua.

"I'm surprised that Papanui beat Auckland United. Auckland United are the number three ranked team going in, and Papanui were sort of eight, or ninth."

A te Haratua tū ai te pō tohu o Te Awakairangi, he wā tēnei e whakatau ai ngā kaiwhakawā mēnā ka tūpereperetia tēnei tōtara haemata.



