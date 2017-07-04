Ko ngā whakataetae poipātū takirua kei tua i te aroaro mō Joelle King

Nōnā tata nei a Joelle King o Ngāti Porou ka toa ake i tāna wikitōria taitara tuaono ki ngā whakataetae poipātū ki Heretaunga. Inaianei ko ngā whakataetae poipātū takirua ki Manchester te whai.



E tau ana te mauri o King, pae tekau ma rua o te ao, i a ia e aro pū ana ki te hiki i tōna rekoata toa ki te taha o te kapa Aotearoa.

Hei tā King, 'This is my third group that I've been involved with now and I think we're probably the strongest group we've ever had before.'



Tokowhitu ngā kaitākaro toa ka whakakanohi i a Aotearoa, waihoki a Paul Coll rāua ko Amanda Landers Murphy i kapo ake i te koura i tēra tau. Ka whai tūranga hoki a Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams, Lance Beddoes, rātou ko Zac Millar.



I eke a Joelle ki te pae tuawha o te ao e toru tau ki muri, heoi nā tētahi wharanga io peke i raru ai. Hei tā Joelle kua nui ngā akoranga kia eke anō ki te pae.

E mea ana a King, 'It's a good challenge it kind of tested my mental strength to see if I could come back and just to find that belief that I could get back there has been huge.'

Ka whakangungu te kapa ki Tāmaki Makaurau mō te toenga o te marama tōmua i te hakataetae ka whanake hei te 1 o Here Turi Kōka.



Moana Makapelu Lee, TK