Ko ngā tīma Adaptive e whakamanawa ana te whaktaetae waka ama rēhi roa

Ka whakataetae nga tira i te Waka Ama a motu mo ngā rēhi roa a motu, ā, e waru rau ngā kaihoe i pakanga mō te hemo tonu atu ki Ahuriri. I kōrero atu mātou ki ngā toa o te tira hauā e whakaweawe i ngā kaihoe katoa.

Kaare he raru ngā wharanga o te tira Torpedo 1, nā rātou anō i eke panuku i te reehi W6, he tekau kiromita te tawhiti.

Hei tā tētahi Kaihoe a Peter Cowan, “Oh it feels pretty great I felt all the teams gave it their all out there so pretty nice battle.”

E ai ki a Conan Herbert he Kaihoe ano, “The team cohesion was there and you felt like everyone had each other's back and that's really important and played a big role in us being up the front, was just everyone working together.”

E rua tekau mā rua ngā tau o Peter, heoi i tōna tau tekau mā rima i aia e eke paihikara ana i tuki tētahi waka ki aia, nā i poro tana waewae.

“It's really empowering we all have different disabilities but seeing each other get out there on the water we're as all equally inspired by each other and it's a big motivator for everyone on the waka.”

Heoi ko te mahere rautaki o Waka Ama New Zealand kia tāea e ngā tāngata katoa te whai waahi ki tēnei hākinakina.

E ai ki te Tumuwhakarae o Waka Ama NZ a Lara Collins, “Over the last two or three years we've been encouraging more disabled paddlers to take part in the sport and there's a pathway for them to also compete at world championship level overseas.”

Ka taea e ngā kaihoe hauā te uru atu ki ngā taumāhekeheke hauā i te wāhanga Waka Ama V1 hei te tau rua tekau rua tekau ki Hapani.