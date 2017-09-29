Ko Mita Mohi ka tohua ki te pakitara whakaihuwaka o Te Arawa

Kua tohua a Mita Hikairo Mohi kua mate nei, ki nga toa whakaihuwaka o Te Arawa mo āna whakapau kaha i roto i te āo riiki me ētahi atu take hākinakina huri noa i te motu. Ka whakawhiwhia tana taonga ki tōna whānau.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere matua mo Te Papa Tākaro o Te Arawa, Paora Hurihanganui, “As we know he's not only locally known, he's nationally and internationally known. His legacy he's left behind is going to be hard to follow for anyone that chooses to follow in line. It's a huge honour for Ngāti Rangiwewehi and a huge honour for Te Arawa to acknowledge Uncle Mita Hikairo Mohi tonight.”

Kua whakanuia a Mita Hikairo Mohi ki ngā toa whakaihuwaka o Te Arawa mo ngā kaupapa hākinakina. He huihuinga kua rua tekau mā tahi tau e hāere ana.

I kōrero tahi tāna mokopuna a Hohua Mohi ki a mātau o Te Kāea, ko tāna he maha ngā mahi o Mita mo te kapa Kiwi, ā, e whakaute hoki ana te nui o ngā tāngata ki ōna pūkenga maumau.

Ko tā Mohi, “Te huhua hoki o ngā mahi hakinakina, ēngari ko te mea i tino puta tona ihu, i tino toko tona waewae ki te one, ko tāna taha ki te mau rakau.”

I ngā tau whitu tekau ka timata ake a Mohi te whakapeto ngoi ki ngā mahi mau rakau huri noa i te motu, ki roto hoki i ngā whare herehere i ngā tau iwa tekau. Engari i tēnei pō i tohua ia mo āna whakapau kaha i roto i ngā tukinga a te kapa Kiwi me ētahi atu take hākinakina.

“I think it was his selfless approach to everything he did, he was such a kind-hearted koroua. We call him the koroua o te motu,” tā Hurihanganui.

I mate ia i tēra tau i te rua tekau o Whiringa a Rangi.

Ko tā Mohi, “Ruarua mātou ana mokopuna i tino whai i tērā ara, ēngari he koanga ngākau tonu tēnei mo ia e whakanuihia ana mo ērā mahi.”

Kei Te Puia te pō tuku tāonga o Te Arawa e kainamu mai nei, e toru hoki ngā wāhanga hei whakanui i te hunga autaia.