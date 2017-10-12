Ko James Bell ka whakaingoatia ki te kapa Kotimana mō nga Ipu a ao Rīki

Ko James Bell te tauhou hou kia whakaingoatia ki te kapa o Kōtimana mō te ipu rīki a ao e kōtata mai ana. Nōna tata nei whakaingoatia ai a Bell ki te kapa Māori, heoi he wāhi anō pea e whai wāhi āna hoa kaitākaro Māori ki ngā ipu a ao.



E mau tonu ana a James Bell i tana poraka riki Māori i te karahuinga o te kapa ki Tāmaki Makaurau i te rangi nei, ahakoa e kore ia mō te tākaro i te taha o tana kapa hei ēnei rangi okioki.

Hei tā Bell, 'Now it's a chance to connect with my Scottish side too so there's positives there and I can't wait to learn more about my heritage and more about my people on that side of my family.'

Heoi e kore a Bell anahe pea te kaitākaro kapa rīki Māori kia whai wāhi ki te ipu a ao i tēnei tau i a NZ Māori Rugby League e wānangahia ana i tētahi tākaro.



E mea ana te kaiako a Ricky Henry, 'There's a whole lot of stuff in the background that's in play and guys like JD and that NZ Rugby League Board is trying to get us those games that we need to lift our profile.'

Kua iwa tau nō te wā whakamutunga i kōkiri ai te kapa Māori ki te ipu a ao. He mea aronui ana te kapa Māori kia tūtūru ai i ngā tau kei te heke mai.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere a Wayne Capper 'If we can perform on the field and get the backing and support from those high profile players then I think it will go a long way to getting those games that we are after.'



Heoi tāria te wā pea e kite ai he kapa rīki Māori a ao kia whakarere anō ai te ture kotahi whenua, kotahi kapa ki ngā ipu a ao.