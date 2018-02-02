Ko Ārai te kī mō ngā Opango Takiwhitu

Ko ārai te kī ki ngā Opango Takiwhitu me tā rātou aru ki te taitara o te Tauwhainga Takiwhitu ki Kirikiriroa. Nō te rangi nei kōrero ai a Tim Mikkelson, kāpene mā Aotearoa ki a Te Kāea, ā, e manako ana ia he pakari ake tēnei rangapū.

Me whānui te mahere takaro a Aotearoa hei enei ra okioki i runga i te mōhio he ua kei te hāere.

Hei tā Tim Mikkelson, kāpene o Aotearoa, “We like to build our game on defence, so if it's raining it might help that actually. I think in the rain, you've just got to play the percentages and play a bit of low-risk footy.”

Kaore e kore ka mātua ra te aro ki a Āketina i te rangi tuatahi, engari e whakapono ana a Tim Mikkelson, kāpene mō Aotearoa, he kapa mōrearea ano a Wīwi.

“It's important to start well. They're (France) a team with big boys, and they've got a lot of pace out wide. They play with a lot of flair, they play with a lot of passion.”

Ahakoa nga tohu a tawhirimātea, ka tae rikarika tonu mai a tini me mano me o rātou kākahu ruturutu.

“Sometimes when we warm up, we have a look around and we have a little laugh to ourselves when you see some people on the fence thinking "how did they come up with that idea?"

Heoi, ehara ko te taitara noa tāna e whai nei.

“You know this team's goal is to win the Commonwealth Games tournament, but that starts tomorrow with France.”

Hei te tekau mā tahi karaka āpopo timata ai tonamana, a ko te kēmu tuatahi mā Aotearoa hei te ahiahi.