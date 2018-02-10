Ko Aotearoa te whāinga ki ngā kaitākaro nō Ahitereiria

Kua tae ngā kaitākāro Māori nō Ahitereiria ki te tōnamana Pā Whutupōro ā-motu ki Tāmaki Makaurau, me te tumanako ka tū mā Aotearoa. Inā tākaro ai ki tēnei tōnamana, ka whakaae kā rātou tū mō te Ipu o te Ao, ki Mareihia.

He kainoho ki Ahitereiria, engari kei Aotearoa kē te ngākau.

Nā Bayley Te Ohaere (Ngāti Hako), “It's always been a dream to play for New Zealand, and play for where I'm from.”

“Mum and Dad are from New Zealand, and hopefully make the family proud to make this New Zealand team,” nā Kyle Turei (Ngāti Porou).

Ngā kaitākaro katoa i tenei tonamana ka whai waahi atu mo te Ipu o te Ao.

Nā Michelle Kirker, Kaiwhakawhanake o Pā Whutupōri Aotearoa, “Just because they've left our shores doesn't mean to say we can't utilise them, or can't have them back into our system.”

Mo ngā kaitākaro pēnei i a Kapumanawahiti Brougton-Winterburn, he rerekē te tākaro ki konei.

Na Kapumanawawhiti Boughton-Winterburn, “Back there it's more fast, and drilled too. It's more physical here.”

Nā Turei, “I just think that because I was brought up in Australia, I've become a more structured player, trying to be a more structured player. Coming over here, there's not really a structure, but it's still fun to play.”

Tekau mā toru tau ki muri te wā whakamutunga i rongo ai a Aotearoa i te wikitoria ki te ipu o te ao. E whai ana rātou i taua taitara ano.

“The basics of the game of touch is what will win it for us. A defensive game's got to be a strong game,” nā Kirkner.

Hei te Paengawhāwhā ka huihui a Aotearoa mō tētahi whakaharatau, kei reira hoki whiriwhiri ai te tīma.