Kēmu whakamutunga mā te uri o Ngāti Tūwharetoa - Cruden

Hei te pō nei tākaro ai a Aaron Crudem, Kapa Ōpango tana kēmu whakamutunga i te tukinga whakamutunga ki ngā Raiona nō Piritana Nui. Kei te wehe te Topatahi nō ngā Chiefs ki Wīwi hei te mutunga o te whakataetae Super Rugby.

E rima tekau kēmu kua hipa, kua tae te wā ki a Aaron Cruden.

Hei tā Cruden, “For me this series has been about trying to embrace it, and enjoy all the special moments that you get throughout the series.”

Nō te kēmu tuarua, ko ngā whana piro te take. E ai ki te hunga Raiona, koinei te ngoikoretanga a ngā Ōpango.

“One thing we've spoken about is we would love to go up in sevens this week. We were going up in threes last week, and unfortunately it didn't get us over the line.”

E whakapono ana a Cruden he pēnei te āhua o te kēmu ki Ngā Anawai nō te Ipu o te ao rua mano tekau mā tahi.

“I look back in a real highlight of my career [Te Ipu o te Ao].”

Ko ngā pīro te whāinga. Tē tutuki i a rātou.

“Hopefully we're able to throw the ball out to the left wing, to this guy [Julian Savea] here.”

E waru tekau mēneti te wehenga i ēnei tīma tokorua e whai hua ana, e noho pōuri ana i te kēmu whiringa toa.