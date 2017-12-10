Kei te whanake haare te kēmu Pā

Nō ngā rangi okioki nei tū ai Te Whakataetae Pā ā-motu mā te hunga rangatahi ki Te Papatākaro o Ngāti Ōtara, ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Kua rewa ake ngā hākinakina raumati, ā, e whanake ana te kēmu nei, ara rā, ko pā.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere a Claude Iusitini, "It's a minimal contact sport so with all the recent concussion issues you're having with the rugby union and league, we're finding parents are attracted to this game, an oval ball game where it's minimal contact."

He whakataetae e tākai ana i ngā tamariki waru tau te pakeke, piki ake ki ngā rangatahi tekau mā waru tau.

I a ia e whakamārama ana i ngā tura, ko tā Claude Iusitini, "You've got to pass the ball before you get tagged, you've 6 plays to score a try, the team defending has got to stop the play by pulling the tag off the attacking player, and wherever they pull the tag off that attacking player it marks the spot where they have to play the ball."

Ko tenei te whakataetae Tag ā-motu tuatahi mā ngā rangatahi me te aha, neke atu i te kotahi rau rua tekau ngā tīma mai i te Hiku o Te Ika, tae noa ki te Ūpoko o Te Ika. Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere a Claude Iusitini he kēmu tēnei e whai wāhi ai te katoa.

"It's certainly grown very quickly in a short amount of time we're chasing our tails to be honest but such is the popularity of the sport of the fact that it's a very inclusive sport for all body types."

Waru tau a Savannah Lee Mātua e tākaro ana ināianei kei te poipoi a ia i ngā whakatipuranga.

"Ko tēnei tō rātou wā ki te haere atu ki te takaro, kei a rātou te wā ināianei, mā mātou e tautoko."

Hei tāna he hākinakina tēnei e whakakotahi i ngā whānau.

"Ko tēnei tētahi o a tātou āhuatanga kia taea te awhi atu i ngā rangatahi o te Te Tai Tonga."

He whetu e rewa ake ana, ko tā Tigerlilly Kuramāhukihuki O'Donnell-Russell (Rongowhakaata, Te Atiawa), I pīrangi taku māmā kia tākaro au mō te tīma o Savannah nā te mea rata au ki te Tag."

Ko te whakapae ia a Claude Iusitini ka pūrua te tipu o te whakataetae nei a tērā tau.