Kāore anō a Cruden kia tau

Kāore a Aaron Cruden,Topatahi a te kapa Chiefs, mō te kī atu ko te whiringa whāiti tana kēmu whakamutunga. E whakarite ana te kapa mō te tukinga ki te kapa Crusaders, ki Ōtautahi.

He hokinga mahara ki āna mahi i te kapa Chiefs, e whakaarohia ana ānamata.

Hei tā Cruden, “Obviously I think the back to back championships in 2012, and 2013 will have to be up there.”

“Also, a highlight has been the development of so many young players”

Kua hoki ora mai i Awherika ki te Tonga, ehara i te mea me whakamōhio ki te tīma ko te kēmu whakamutunga pea ki a Cruden mā.

Hei tā Damian McKenzie, “It's good to be home from Africa. Back training with the boys who have been back home doing the mahi.”

“We’re coming up against a Crusaders who are sorta rolling and on a pretty hot streak,” nā Cruden,

Ko Dave Rennis tērā i kawea a Cruden ki te kapa Chiefs. He hononga tērā nō ngā rā tākaro ai ki Manawatū.

Nā Rennie, “The biggest thing I'll miss about Aaron is not just what he does on the field, but it's his tactical brain. “

Ki te wikitōria te kapa Chiefs i te tukinga ki te kapa Crusaders, he roa ake a Awherika ki te Tonga i Te Whanganui ā Tara.

“Having to go back to South Africa obviously you clock up a few more air traveller points. If you just go down the road to Wellington, we know that’s gonna be a massive test as well,” nā Cruden.

Pai tū, pai hinga, ka tiro whakamuri a Cruden ki āna mahi, he Ipu o te Ao, e rua ngā taitara Super Rugby, ka mutu he kaitākaro o te ip o te ao mō ngā tau rua tekau tau raro iho.