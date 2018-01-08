Kaiarahi Toa set sights on Gold

Ka whakatinanatia e te kapa Kaiarahi toa tō rātou ingoa a kapa, ā, e hiahia ana te kapa nō Horouta Waka Hoe kia pērā tonu, e whakaharatau kaha ana ai rātou.

Hei tā Vesna Radonich, “We're all busy women, busy mums with busy lives, but the one thing we have in common is we want that success. We’ve been together nearly 7 years and we know we have what it takes”.

Ko tā Florrie Brooking, tētahi o ngā mema e whakatā ana i tēnei wā, “When you’re at the top, the target is always on your back and its harder to stay up there, it’s a lot easier when you come in as the underdog, and you're the person working hard in the background, so when you’re up there we make no qualms about it, people say you’re so lucky, luck has nothing to do with it, we put in the hard yards.”

Mō ngā tau karapīpiti e rua kua wikitōria ai rātou i te taitara matua, mō te rima rau mita te tawhiti.

“One of the things about Kaiarahi toa is that we try to build our team locally,” tā Brooking. “I think that’s one of the things that we're really proud of. All our women here are all Gisborne based. And that for us is a huge achievement.”

Ahakoa ko te pae tata kia wikitōria anō ki ngā whakataetae a motu a tērā wiki, ko te pae tawhiti kia wikitōria i te taitara a Ao ka tū ki Tahiti hei te marama o Hūrae

“I want the gold for Kaiarahi Toa, we got the gold for Elite but I really want the gold for Kairahi Toa,” says former World Champion Radonich.

Ko te rēhi tuatahi mā te kapa nei hei te Rāpare ā tērā wiki ki Karapiro.