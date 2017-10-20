Kai whai wikitoria a te rima NZ Mighty 11 ki runga i a Ahitereiria

Nā te hingatanga ki Ahitereiria i tenei tau, kei te rapu oranga te kapa Mighty 11's o Aotearoa. Ko ratou etahi o nga kaikake rima rau ki te whakataetae BMX o Te Ika a Maui ka tu ki Whangarei hei enei ra okioki.

Ehara i te mahi ma te ngakau kore, ahakoa e tekau ma tahi noa iho nga tau.

E ai ki tētahi kaikae toa a Lewis Atkinson, "Oh it's extremely hard to get out of the gate up there on the start ramp and then yeah you've just gotta make it. You can't crash if you crash it hurts!"

Ko ta te Apiha Matua o BMX NZ kei runga rawa a Aotearoa i te Ao ahakoa e rua mano rima rau anake nga mema katoa.

"This year we got 3 world championship titles, a year prior to that I think we had 6 world championship titles so in the age groups we punch above our weight for 2 and a half when you look at Australia with about 15-20 thousand members America with 90,0000 members we do very well."

E whitu tau noa tana tamaahine a Sacha i tona pikinga tuatahi hei toa o te Ao.

Hei tā Sacha Ernest, "Yes I've been a world champ 3 times. One in Auckland in 2013 the next year in 2014 and then I was world champ last year in 2016."

E karangatia ana ko nga "Mighty 11's", koinei hoki te reanga tuatahi ka whakataetae-a-tima ki tawahi. Kua roa rawa hoki te whakataetae nui ki waenganui i nga kapa o Aotearoa me Ahiteireiria, aa no te marama o Pipiri i hinga nga tama me nga kohine ki reira.

E ai ki a Dion Ernest says, "It’s always gonna be tough it is always gonna be tough the Aussies have got a pretty strong team, the kids here the Kiwis are pretty good as well. So its gonna come down to how they really sort it out on the track. If they're thinking positive I think we can do it."

Hei tā Atkinson, "It's really good you know that you've got the whole country on your back and you gotta carry them to victory somehow.

Hei apopo e kite ai ko wai ka hua ko wai ka toa mo tenei reanga ki nga whakataetae o Te Ika a Maui.