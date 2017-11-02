Ka whanake ake te whakataetae rīki taki-iwa tuatahi rawa

Nō te wiki nei tau mai ai ngā kapa riki o Ahitereiria ki Tāmaki Makaurau mō te tonamana nui whakaharahara tuatahi rawa. Hei ēnei rangi okioki whanake ai te whakataetae rīki takiiwa mō te hunga hauā ki te karapu o Waitemata Seagull Clubrooms i Rānui.

E toru ngā kapa nō New South Wales - Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Rabbitohs and West Tigers - ka tuki rae ki te rae ki te kapa Warriors o Aotearoa i te whakataetae e rua rā te roa.

Mō te nuinga o ngā kaitākaro e ono tekau, he whakataetae rīki tuatahi wai hoki te tonamana tuatahi ki tāwahi. Hei tā Allan Ross o te kapa Manly 'It's just the experience for the boys. Some of them have never been on a plane before so that was pretty cool for them.'

Ko Take Brooking, tekau ma toru tau te pakeke, te pōtiki o te tonamana nei. Hei tāna he taurite ngā kaitākaro katoa. 'I love how everyone knows what everyone has been through so we relate to each other easier. I feel like we have a lot to prove. Just cause we're disabled, we can play just as well.'

Ka timata ngā kēmu hei te Rāmere 3 o Whiringa a Rangi tae noa ki te Rātapu.