Ka whakawhānui ake ngā tāngata mā ARL Women in League

E manakotia ana e te Uniana Whutupōro Rīki o Tāmaki Makaurau ka akiakitia ngā kōtiro kia tākaro ai taua kēmu, whaimuri i te tū o te whakataetae Women In League, ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Tokomaha ngā Rarauhe Kīwi i tae ki reira, tākaro ai ma ngā karapu.

Nā te tautoko pēnei, i whanake ai te kēmu.

“Credit to ladies, it takes a lot to take the field. The physicality of the game, and for women and young girls to take the field,” na Georgia Hale, kaitākaro Kiwi Fern.

Ko tā te Kāpene Kiwi Fern, a Sarina Clark (nee Clark), “We've got a pretty good support base. They travel everywhere for us, especially our partners, our husbands.”

I tēnei tau tuarua ōna, kua tāpiri ake he tīma taitamawāhine.

“We had the 17's girls playing before, and man, they had a lot of supporters down here, so it's wicked, [and] it's cool,” nā Madison Bartlett, Kaitākaro Kiwi Fern.

Ahakoa te hekenga mai o te ua, neke atu i te rua rau tāngata kua tae, ki te tākaro. E ai ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ka tokomaha ake pea i tērā.

"It's still a great turnout, we'll hopefully have more in the future. I'm sure we will, and I'm pretty sure we're gonna get a lot more coming through for our 2.30pm game," nā Talei Anderson, Kaimahi ARL.

Mā te tākaro, mā te whakatairanga anō hoki ka whanake te kēmu.

"I just think overall it's just important for young girls to be playing footy," nā Hale.