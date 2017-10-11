Ka whakarite te Kapa Māori mō te pakanga nui ki a NZ Residents

E kore te kaitākaro Newcastle Knights a Kalyn Ponga e tākaro i te tukinga kapa Māori ki a NZ Residents ahakoa tāna whakaingoatanga ki te kapa Māori, ka whakarauora kē i tētahi wharanga. Hei tā te kaiako matua tā Ricky Henry e hīkaka tonu ana i ngā pūru taitama hou ka pakaru mai ki te whīra.



Ahakoa te ngarohanga o Kalyn Ponga, he pūru taitama, he pūru tukituki te whakakanohi tonu i te kapa Māori i te tukinga ki Tāmaki Makaurau.



Hei tā te kaiako, tā Ricky Henry 'We've got a really solid squad, really enjoy that we've got a few boys from Ngā Hau e Whā tournament that was over in Australia last week so, the likes of Piki Rogers who captains our team as well.'

E iwa ngā tauhou, toko toru o rātou he rangatahi, ka tākaro i te poraka Māori mō te wā tuatahi. Ā tokowha ngā kaitākaro Ngā Hau e Whā ka hoki mai anō , āra a Taku Simon, Patrick Herbert, Clayton Williams and Mitch Clark, wai hoki te kaiwhītiki Central Queensland Capras a Samson Graham. Hei tā Henry e hīkaka ana i ngā pūkenga hou me ngā mātanga e whakakipakipa nei i te kapa, me te whakaari hoki i ngā mahuri tōtara.



E mea ana a Henry 'Dean Kouka-Smith is a young guy that is coming through the Warriors System and is also part of the local league so he's done a really good job here in NZ this year.'

Ko te aronga nui ma te kapa Māori he hoki mai i tā rātou hinganga i tēra tau ki ngā Residents ka wikitōria ma nga piro e rua tekau ki Rāhuipōkeka.

Hei tāna, 'They got up on us last year and I though they played really really well, a lot of those boys went on to play in NRL. So for us it's an opportunity to represent our people, who we are and we will definitely play with pride and do our best to try and win there.'

Ka whanake ake te tukinga hei tēnei Rāhoroi ki te pāka o Bruce Pullman i Takaanini.

Rārangi Kapa NZ Māori Ruby League

Aussie Tuwhangai - Ngāti Maniapoto

Clayton Williams – Ngāti Maniapoto

Dean Kouka-Smith – Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi

Francis Leger – Ngāpuhi

Kalyn Ponga – Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi

Kouma Samson – Te Arawa, Te Rarawa

Manaia Osborne – Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Rangitihi

Mitch Clark – Tainui

Partrick Herbert – Tūhoe

Piki Rogers- Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe

Reece Joyce – Ngāpuhi

Roydon Gillett – Tainui, Hauraki

Samson Graham – Te Atiawa

Taku Simon – Tainui

Taylor Daniels – Te Atiawa

Teariki Peneha – Ngāti Raukawa

Trent Wallace – Ngāi Tahu, Ngāpuhi

Coach: Ricky Henry – Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu

Assistant Coach: Neville Rogers – Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa