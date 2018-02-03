Ka whakarākei a Kirikiroa mō ngā Takiwhitu

Ehara ko ngā kaitākaro anake iaata mātakina ki te whakataetae whutupōro takiwhitu ki Kirikiriroa engari ko ngā tāngata mau kākahu.

E ai ki ngā kōrero, ki te kore koe e mau kākahu ruturutu, e hoki ki te kāinga.

Hei tā Jamie Wall (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), mātanga whutupōro, “It’s just a whole change of atmosphere, it looks like everyone’s responded, and it looks like they’re ready to have a good time.”

Nō te timatanga, nō te tau rua mano haere ai a Jamie Wall, mātanga whutupōro ki ngā whakataetae takiwhitu.

“One that springs to mind [are] blokes that dressed as Borat one year, that was pretty cool I thought.”

“I think for a lot of girls it’s a chance to wear something they wouldn’t normally get to do [or wear], which is really cool.”

Ahakoa he rerekē te papatākaro, ka mau tonu ngā āhuatanga o Pōneke. I waengnui nei, he tangata Smurfs, Kaikanikani me William Wairua.

I te wā uiui ai a Wall, I tae mai tētahi tangata e mau ana i tētahi hate nō Hawaii, “Well, I’m looking at a bloke who is dressed as Tom Selleck from Magnum P.I, which is always a good option.”

Ki a rātou e hiahia ana ki te mau kākahu ruturutu?

“Dress for the weather. It looks like it’s going to be warm, so try and wear a singlet or something like that.”

“Make people laugh, but also make people feel comfortable.”

“Respect other people’s costumes, you see something that excites you a little bit, just remember, stay respectful, and number four just have a good time.”