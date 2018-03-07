Ka whakaoho anō te tāwhainga o Tāmaki ki te Awakairangi

Ka tūtaki anō ngā tāwhai o te ao ki te whakataetae Poiuka toa a ngā karapu tāne, ki Te Awakairangi. Ko te kapa o Tāmaki Makaurau tērā i hinga i a Te Awakairangi i ngā whakataetae ā-motu, me te aha, ināianei he utu te whai.

He manawareka te turaki i ngā kapa nō te haukāinga mō ēnei kaitākaro, kua neke whakamua nei rātou.

Nā Thomas Enoka, "It was a disappointing time at that tournament. You get over things pretty quickly."

"We always build ourselves up to this tournament. But the moods' good. The team's always looking strong."

Ko te iwikāinga, ko Hutt Valley Dodgers tērā e noho makau ana, ko te matapae ka werohia ngā whakihuwaka e rātou. Nō te whiringa toa o tērā tau tūraki ai a Auckland United i te kapa Dodgers

Nā Kallan Compain, "They're real scrappy, they're a confident team and they play real hard, and they play to win."

"They've got the best pitcher in New Zealand in Nike Hayes. A strong pitcher is always a good start but backed up pretty solidly by a lot of good hitters," nā Enoka.

Ko Kallan Compain tētahi o ngā kaitākaro Black Sox. Nō tērā tau, i whakawhiwhia ia ki te tohu kaitākaro o te tōnamana, ki Ōtautahi.

"It was a great tournament. I was fortunate enough to play very well. I started the day off from memory quite terrible, but I came back strong and ended getting some good hits," nā Compain.

I te tukinga tuatahi, i turaki rātou i a Hutt City e iwa ngā tatau ki te rua. Ahakoa i toa, me pukumahi ka tika.

"Looking into game two will probably be tougher playing Papanui. I would say the winner of that next game coming up will go through first [place] in our section," nā Enoka.

Tōna tikanga ka heke te ua ki Te Awakairangi, nō reira, ki te aukatia, ki te pāuhutia rānei, he whakahirahira te wikitōria i ngā kēmu tuatahi.