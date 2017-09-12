Ka whai wāhi te tāne mōkaikai hoiho ki Equitana

Ka whai wāhi tuatahi te tāne mōkaikai hoiho a Tui Teka nō Tokomaru ki te whakataetae Equitana ki Tāmaki hei tēnei tau, te tauwhainga nui rawa mō ngā hoiho o te ao ki te tonga.

"I was selected. My horse Kingston here and I done a few performances at a big equestrian event called Horse of the Year here in the Hawke's Bay around March. I was picked up and noticed by people there and they got a hold of me and I thought it's a great opportunity for me," tā Teka.

Mō tēnei toa rōrio kua tīni ōna tāngari me ōna kākāhu kaupoi mō ngā tarau, koti me te upoko mārō.

"I ngā rā o mua, ko te rorio he pai ki āhau hoki. Ko te mea nui kia whakaako i ahau i ngā pukenga whānui o tēnei mea te hoiho, arā, te rorio me te ao pekepeke."

Kua roa a ia e whakamōkai hōiho ana ēngari, kaikā rawa atu ia ki te whai i tēnei huarahi hou.

"He maha kē ngā tatau e huakina ana i tēnei mea te tangata me te hoiho ki Aoteaora ki te ao whānui. He mea nunui tēnei mea te hoiho ki te tangata. Ki āhau nei, kia whakaeke ki te taumata i roto i tēnei mahi."

Ki kōnei a Tui e whakamōkai hoiho ana ki New Zealand Performance Horses, ka whakarite a ia i a ia anō hoki mō Equitana hei tēnei Noema.