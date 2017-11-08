Ka tū kanohi ki te kanohi a Watene-Zelezniak kia ana kaihana

He tūnga ahurei tō Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, arā ko ia anake te kaitākaro Māori, te kaitākaro Tonga anō hoki o te kapa Kiwi e tūtaki ana ki a Tonga hei ēnei rangi whakatā. Timata ai te uri nā Puti Tipene Watene hei Paehau mā te kapa Kiwi mō te tukinga Ipu Rīki o te Ao ki Kirikiriroa.

He ngawari te whakaaro ka tū ia ki te haka i te Sipi Tau, engari kua tau ia ki te kapa Kiwi.

E ai ki a Watene Zelezniak, “It's gonna be a big day for myself and my family, but my Dads family is also coming through which is my Dad’s Tongan side. I'm pretty sure they're going for the Kiwis, but I haven't asked them. “

He whānau rīki tō te uri nō Waikato-Tainui. Ko tōna tipuna, ko Puti Tipene Watene, kaitorangapū mō te pāti Reipa, te Māori tuatahi hei kāpene mā te kapa Kiwi.

“I'm the first one since him that's played for the Kiwis. The family talk about it a lot. I didn't get to meet him, but I've heard a lot of stories about him, and the man that he was.”

Ka hono atu ia ki tōna hoa nō Penrith, ki a Dean Whare hei ārai i te kaiwhiwhi piro runga noa atu, i a Michael Jennings.

Hei tā tētahi Kaitakaro a Dean Whare, “We've combined really good. Over the last three or four years we've been together on the one side. If we can play together here I think it will fall into place really easily.”

E ai ki a Dallin, “I've been playing with Deano since 2014, and he's a massive help to me, [I've] learnt a lot off him.”

Toru tekau mā rima ngā piro i te whakataetae NRL kua whiwhia, ā kāore i tua atu ki te whakawhiti i mua o tōna whānau.

“I haven't scored a try in a black jersey yet, so fingers crossed.”

Ko te āhua nei, ko te uri nō Waikato-Tainui te paehau tuatahi o te kapa o David Kidwell, nā runga anō kei te timata ia hei ngā rā whakatā.