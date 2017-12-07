Ka tū a Harris ki te atamira nui o Rānana

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Kei te aru a Cody Harris kia oti mai ia ki te tūranga tekau raro iho rānei ki te whakataetae kōpere ā-ao ki Rānana.

Nō tērā marama uru ai a Harris, ā, koia tētahi i te rangapū whitu tekau mā rua e tātāwhai ana ki Alexandra Palace.

He tawhiti atu a Manurewa ki a Rānana, engari kua roa nei te tatari.

Nā Harris (Ngāpuhi), “Really excited, but I didn't want to show anyone I was excited. I waited until I got home and then locked myself in the room and I was jumping all around on the bed and got out nice and calm.

Ko te taitara kei te keo, ā, kāore a Harris mō te tae noa atu.

“[I would like to finish] First hopefully, I'll be happy just to get up in the top somewhere with all the top players.”

Kite ai te tamatāne nō Mangamuka i ngā whakaihuwaka pēnei i a Phil Taylor. //Kāore he paku aha ki a ia.

“In all honesty, we are all just human. We all cut ourselves, and bleed red. I try and just keep it on the same level as me.”

He pūkenga tonu te whānau Harris, arā kei te paetara whakanui ngā ingoa ōna mātua a Te Amo rāua ko Sonny. Kei te hiahia tēnei pūru taitama kia whai i ngā hua o te kōpere. 

“Just over to Q school and play the professional circuit. There's never been a professional dart player.”

Hei te Rātapu wehe ai a Harris ki Rānana, hei tērā wiki timata ai. Ko tāna, ko te whiu kia rere, kia autaia.

