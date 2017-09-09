Ka timata ngā whakaritenga a te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi

E rua marama kei te toe, ko te kapa Raruwhe Kiwi tērā e whakarite ana mō te whakataetae rīki o te ao ki Ahitereiria.

Nō te tau rua mano mā waru kāore anō rātou kia toa i te Ipu o te Ao, ā e tumanako ana rātou ka hopukina anō ai te taitara i ngā Jillaroos.

E tata ana a Whiringa-a-rangi, nā reira me pukumahi ka tika te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi.

E ai ki a Sarina Clark, kāpene o te Kapa Rarauhe Kiwi, "It's been a pretty full-on year for us from the Nines straight into the Anzac and now we're just building to the World Cup."

"We'll probably start to ramp it up a little bit just as we build closer to the World Cup," nā Georgie Hale, tūwhāngai Rarauhe Kiwi.

Torutoru noa iho ngā hui whakaharatau, nā reira me kounga ngā mahi whakapakari.

E mea ana a Hale, "Down the line, in the Hamilton region, and even further down to Christchurch, they're doing the same training in pods, and it's exciting when we get to come together in camps and be back together as a squad."

Nō te tukinga Anzac, i tuki a Aotearoa ki ngā Jillaroos, he tere rawa, he kaha ake anō hoki.

Hei tā Hale, "Our focus at the moment is really on the fundamentals and just tying up those loose ends that we didn't get right at the Nines, at the Anzac Test. Probably fitness is our focus also at the moment."

Kāore i tua atu i te kāpene, i a Sarina Clark kia whakatika i te hinganga nō te rua mano tekau mā toru tana kapa i haukerekeretia rātou e rua tekau mā rua tatau ki te tekau mā rua.

Nā Clark, "We've just been preparing and focusing on our strengths, making sure that we minimise our errors."

"Just as we build closer to working towards the World Cup, we'll work on strategies both attack and defence," nā Hale.

Mātua rā mō te kapa Rarauhe Kiwi, he kēmu whakaharatau ki te kapa Wahine Toa ki Kirikiriroa hei te marama o Whiringa-a-rangi.