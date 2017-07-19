Ka tau mai te kapa toa NZ U21 mai i ngā ipu poitarawhiti rangatahi

Nō te ata nei tau mai ai te kapa toa whakaihuwaka o ngā whakataetae poitarawhiti rangatahi ki te wā kainga, me te whakahoki mai i tō rātou ipu e rua tau karapīpiti e mau nei.

Pōhiritia ana ngā huia māreikura toa e ngā whanau, kaitautoko nui anō i taunga mai ki Tāmaki Makaurau. I tēnei wiki tonu, kapo ake te kapa i tō rātou taitara tuawhā ki Botswana i te pakanga nui ki a Ahitereiria i ngā whiringatoa, ka wikitōria he ono tekau ki te rima tekau ma whitu ngā tatau.

Ko te kaikuru a Maia Wilson tētahi o ngā tino i puta ihu ai te kapa i ana whakatutukinga kuru, hei tāna: 'It's been a long haul. It's been a long three and a half years for a lot of us and to come away with a gold and against Aussie is really amazing and I'm just so happy to be home.'

I wikitōria te kapa i a rātou tukinga e whitu katoa i te whakataetae, he mea mahi kaiparaoa tā Wilson. Engari kē mō te tukinga nui ki a Ahitereiria i uaua ake ma rātou.

Heoi e whakapono ana a kaiako tuarua, a Julie Seymour nā te whakataetae ANZ Premiership hou pea i māmā ake ai te whai hua i ngā kaitākaro e ono o te kappa i whai wāhi atu ki te whakataetae i tēnei tau.

'Just playing that top level netball each week and just training in that environment,' tā Seymour.

E ai hoki ki a Wilson: 'A lot of girls got a lot of court time through the ANZ Premiereship season this year which was awesome and the girls who were in Beko really shone and were leaders in their team.'

Ā, mō ngā rā kei tua i te awe māpara, hei tā Seymour, ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi.