Ka tatari ngā pūtea ki ngā Mamaku

E whakapono ana a Fiao'o Fa'amausili kāpene o Te Kapa Mamaku a tāua wā pea panoni ai taua kapa kia ringa ngaio, pērā i ngā Opango.

Nō te rangi nei hoki ai rātou i te Ipu o te Ao, i Airani ki te Whare Wakarererangi o Tāmaki Maukaurau, kei reira pōwhiri ai te mahi a te tangata.

Ngaio, kāore rānei, kāhore he utu mō te pōhiri pēnei te pai.

Hei tā Fiao’o Fa’amausili kāpene o te Kapa Mamaku, “We didn't know that it was going to be this extreme. This is very special, just to see the tears in some of the girl's eyes.

“Tino ohorere ana te ngākau. Harikoa te kite i te whānau katoa o ngā kōtiro kua hoki mai ki Aotearoa,” nā Portia Woodman (Ngāpuhi).

He ngaio whai utu te hoariri a Ingarangi. E ai ki ngā kaitautoko, me utu ka tika te Kapa Mamaku.

Nā Fa’amausli, “Personally, I would like for it to head that way.”

“Pirangi mātou he moni mō te tautoko, kia tāea e mātou te mahi ngā mahi,” nā Woodman.

Nō rātou te maringanui kua utua kētia te haerenga. Heoi, tērā ngā utu huna hei kuhu mā rātou.

E ai ki te haika, ki a Selica Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa), “It's more just the financial stress around whether or not you've got enough leave to take for a World. Four weeks is a long time.”

Kei te hoki a Fa'amausili ki tāna mahi hei Pirihimana, whai muri i tana hekenga i te kapa Mamaku.

“The Black Ferns are in good hands now so I'm happy to say that I'll be following them from the other side of the field,” nā Fa’amausili.

E rima ngā taitara kua tutuki, kāore he kapa i tua atu, huia atu hoki ko te kapa Ōpango. Kua tae te wā kia whakatūturutia te utu.