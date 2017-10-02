Ka rite a Breakers mō te tauhou ANBL

Ko ngā ANBL kua kōtata mai mō te kapa Breakers ka tuki rae atu ki a Cairns Taipan i te kēmu tuatahi i te tau. Hei tā kaiako tā Paul Henare e tō runga ana ngā whakaaro mō te tauhou whaimuri i tā rātou ekenga panuku i ngā tukinga tōmua.VO1

E rite ko te rite, ko Breakers ka ara mai anō te kapa i ngā wikitōria e wha o ngā tukinga e ono i te marama ka hipa ki ngā kapa toa e wha i te pae NBL.

Hei tā Henare, 'The guys are putting in the extras now and have been the whole preseason, and even before we got together. So from a physical point of view I think a lot of teams would like to keep making those gains but for where we are at, we're pretty good'.



I tērā tau oti tuarima mai te kapa. E manako ana ma ngā manene a Edgar Sosa, DJ Newbill me temahitahi a ngā mātanga ki ngā tauhou e whai hua ai rātou i tēnei tau.

Ko tā Henare 'We've obviously spent the whole preseason trying to define who we are as a team and make the roles clear in terms of what we need from each guy individually and that's what we'll focus on moving forward'.

Ka tuki atu ngā Breakers ki ngā Taipans hei tēnei Rātapu ki te Taiwhanga o Spark.