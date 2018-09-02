Ka Pai Kaiti Kings Chess Club building young champions

Kei te whakarata te hunga rangatahi ki te pakanga ki te papa Whakarau Kīngi ki tētahi kapa tapa taone rawa iho ki Tūranga. Ko tā Noble Keelan, Kaiwhakahaere ki Ka Pai Kaiti Kings Chess Club, he hāpai tēnei hunga ki te taumata whakataetae.

He pakanga Kīngi mai Kuini mai i tā te hinengaro rangatahi.

Ko tā Noble Keelan, Kaiwhakahaere ki Ka Pai Kaiti Kings "we've gone from about 12 kids, three and a half years ago to about 35 on average a week. We started to train them up to take them to tournaments because none of them had ever seen a tournament."

Mai te rima ki te tekau ma ono te pakeke o nga tamariki a ahu mai i nga topito o Turanga ia te wiki. Ko te utu he koha kai kia tae mai.

Ko tā Keelan "We haven't got as many riff raff kids as I'd like to call them like we use to have at the beginning, we used to have quite a few of them and it was a place for them to just come and be safe a couple of hours of the week has sort of grown into this."

Ko ētahi he toa ki ngā whakataetae, ko ētahi atu kei te whakapakari i a rātou ano ki te pakanga.

Ko tā Georgina Moeke "I like that we have more people so that everyone can get better. Even if they lose they have more of an advantage than the person who beat them because the person that beat them hardly learnt anything."

Ko tā Ethan Diack, "its strategic and it has a nice little addiction to it."

Ko tā Sean Molloy "I just kept playing and I started improving and I wanted to see myself get better."

Ko tā Keelan "I'm teaching in the schools and the kids just flock to it. I don't know how to explain it. They want to play and as long as they want to play I want to be there for them you know."

Ko Noble Keelan ko Genesis Pōtini tēra i timata ngātahi te kapa Eastern Nights, he kōrero i kapo ki te Kiriata The Dark Horse.Ko Nōpera te tama o Pōtini, i whakaingoatia ki tā Noble ingoa, katahi is kia timata ki te kapa Ka Pai Kaiti Kings.

Ko tā Keelan "if he's anything like his father and he's trained by me he's going to be good."

Ko ngā whakataetae a kura te aronga ki tua.