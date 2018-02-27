Kaupapa: Basketball

Ka kawea a Aotearoa e Webster ki te rauna tuarua

Mei kore ake a Corey Webster, me āna kuru toru tekau, ka wikitoria ai te kapa Tāroaroa Pango i te tuking ki Korea, ki Seoul. Waihoki, nā te toahanga kua puta ai a rātou ihu ki te rauna tuarua o ngā kēmu whai tūranga ki te ipu o te ao o FIBA.

Ko te nuinga ka whai hua, ka whakanuia. Engari, kua noho tau a Webster hakoa kua toru tekau āna kuru. :”You have your off days, you have your good days. When you start to make a couple early, you start to feel good about yourself, and the basket looks a bit bigger than it usually is.”

Kua puta ai te ihu a Aotearoa, a Haina āno hoki, e whā ngā kēmu, e toru ngā wikitoria. Kāore e tāea e Hongipua te pāhi i a Aotearoa, he pakanga i waenga i a rāua ko Kōrea

Paul Henare, “We defended really well. Our pressure was able to force a couple of turnovers in that second half. I still believe Korea are a very good basketball team.”

“It was a good game. I was proud of the boys how we turned up. Back in Wellington, we were a little disappointed with our performance,” nā Webster

Kua pai ake te wikitoriatanga i te urunga a te tino kaitākaro a Kōrea, a Ricardo Ratliffe. Tē tākaro i a ia ki Pōneke.

“He's good around the basket and a good target for them inside. We had some trouble defending him at times,” nā Henare.

He tutukinga te wikitōria ki tāwāhi ki a Aotearoa, me te korenga a Thomas Abercrombie rātou ko Tai Wynyard, ko Mika Vukona.

Nā Henare, “We didn't always have success, but the sustained pressure over 40-minutes - in both games - we had more success in the second half, and I think it was a sign of our guys, and the depth of our squad.”

Ka hoki ngā kaitākaro, ngā kaiako ki ngā karapū. Ka taea e te motu te kite te kapa Tāroaroa Pango hei te Pipiri, me te Hōngongoi, ko te tukinga ki Hongipua ki Rotorua, ko te tukinga ki Haina Ki Tāmaki Makaurau anō hoki.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Basketball

