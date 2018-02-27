Ka kawea a Aotearoa e Webster ki te rauna tuarua

Mei kore ake a Corey Webster, me āna kuru toru tekau, ka wikitoria ai te kapa Tāroaroa Pango i te tuking ki Korea, ki Seoul. Waihoki, nā te toahanga kua puta ai a rātou ihu ki te rauna tuarua o ngā kēmu whai tūranga ki te ipu o te ao o FIBA.

Ko te nuinga ka whai hua, ka whakanuia. Engari, kua noho tau a Webster hakoa kua toru tekau āna kuru. :”You have your off days, you have your good days. When you start to make a couple early, you start to feel good about yourself, and the basket looks a bit bigger than it usually is.”

Kua puta ai te ihu a Aotearoa, a Haina āno hoki, e whā ngā kēmu, e toru ngā wikitoria. Kāore e tāea e Hongipua te pāhi i a Aotearoa, he pakanga i waenga i a rāua ko Kōrea

Paul Henare, “We defended really well. Our pressure was able to force a couple of turnovers in that second half. I still believe Korea are a very good basketball team.”

“It was a good game. I was proud of the boys how we turned up. Back in Wellington, we were a little disappointed with our performance,” nā Webster

Kua pai ake te wikitoriatanga i te urunga a te tino kaitākaro a Kōrea, a Ricardo Ratliffe. Tē tākaro i a ia ki Pōneke.

“He's good around the basket and a good target for them inside. We had some trouble defending him at times,” nā Henare.

He tutukinga te wikitōria ki tāwāhi ki a Aotearoa, me te korenga a Thomas Abercrombie rātou ko Tai Wynyard, ko Mika Vukona.

Nā Henare, “We didn't always have success, but the sustained pressure over 40-minutes - in both games - we had more success in the second half, and I think it was a sign of our guys, and the depth of our squad.”

Ka hoki ngā kaitākaro, ngā kaiako ki ngā karapū. Ka taea e te motu te kite te kapa Tāroaroa Pango hei te Pipiri, me te Hōngongoi, ko te tukinga ki Hongipua ki Rotorua, ko te tukinga ki Haina Ki Tāmaki Makaurau anō hoki.