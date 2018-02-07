Ka hoki te kapa Queensland Māori kia ako i ngā tikanga

Kei te whakarite ngā kapa mō te tōnamana pā whutupōro Grassroots Trust, ā, tokorua ngā tīma Māori no Queensland kua hoki mai ki Aotearoa. Kua whakatahangia ngā pūkenga, ko te ako i ngā tikanga Māori to aru ki te tīma nō Ahitereiria.

He pērā hoki te manawareka o te ahurea Māori, ki te tākaro pā whutupōro

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere, hei tā Mark Shepherd, “The selection process included them having to learn their pepehā, and understand their pepehā. It was part of the qualification.”

Nā Keysha Matenga (Waikato Tainui), “Not many people in Australia know their culture if they're from New Zealand. This trip has actually helped the kids connect their roots back to New Zealand.”

I pōwhiritia rātou e Pā Whutupōro o Aotearea kia tātāwhai ki te Tōnama Grassroots Trust hei ēnei rangi whakatā.

Nā Shepherd, “We're certainly looking to come back and compete every year if we can. We'd like for this to be a tradition.”

Hei tā Brodyn Gudgeon (Ngāti Kahungunu), mā te tākaro ki te kapa Queensland Māori ka angitu ai. Ka kore rawa pea e kite ki kapa kē atu.

“It's good to be home. [We get to] learn more about our culture, get some bonding with the team, and play some touch,” nā Brodyn.

Tērā tērā, ka tuki rae ki te rae rātou ki Aotearoa.

“We're not here to show New Zealand that we are the best players in Aussie, but these are kids that want to be here,” nā Shepherd.

Hei te Rāmere ka tīmata te tōnamana, tuatahi rā ko ngā kōtiro me te tukinga ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara.