Ka hoki anō te Kiwi o mua ki te whīra ki ngā whakataetae kura tuarua

Ko Nick Wright tērā kaitākaro Kiwi o Mua kua hoki anō ki te whīra rīki. E whāngai ana i ngā kupu akiaki ki ngā kapa i te whakataetae rīki mō ngā kura tuarua tōmua i ngā whiringa whāiti.

Ahakoa te ua, i heke tonu te wera i te pakanga mō ngā tūranga whiringa whaiti. He kēmu e titia tonutia ana ki te ngākau ma te kaitākaro Kiwi o mua a Nick Wright.

Hei tāna, "It's very humbling to come back and watch these young guys going around. At the end of the day, this week will determine the future and the careers of some of these players,"

Kua ahuāhua a Wright inaianei. I te tau 1983, tākaro tahi ia me te kapa Māori i wikitōria i ngā kēmu e waru i tō rātou haerenga nui ki Piritana Nui. He noho ki Hokianga tāna ināianei me āna mokopuna, ā, i te wiki kua whai wāhi te kara hei Wātene Māori ki te tonamana, e whāngai ana i āna mātauranga ki ngā whakatipuranga hou.

I talk to them about fitness. To play our game successfully, you've got to be fit because if you're naturally fit then your skill levels improve and you use the right skill at the right time."

E rima rau ngā kaitākaro nō ngā kura rua tekau mā wha puta noa i te motu kua pakanga rae ki te rae i te wiki nei mō ngā taitara toa i ngā wāhanga mātanga, whakatipuranga anō hoki. Hei tā Wright ka pū te ruha ka hao te rangatahi.

"The generation of players now, they're big, they're fast and they're strong. That's one thing I've noticed. The forward packs are a lot more mobile, they're a lot more organised. You'll get individuals that will stand out in the side, but a lot of the school teams are playing as a team and that's one thing good to see."

Hei te Rāmere 8 Mahuru, kitea ai ko wai ka hua ko wai ka tohu ki te whakataetae.