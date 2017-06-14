Junior Tall Blacks ready to take on the world

Kua rite te kapa Junior Tall Blacks ki te tātāwhai atu ki ngā tino kaitākaro poitūkohu o te ao, i te whakataetae ipu FIBA o te ao mā ngā kapa tekau mā iwa tau heke iho te pakeke, ki Cairo. Hei te pō nei wehe atu ai te kapa ki Hainā mō ētahi kēmu whakaharatau i mua i tā rātou pekanga atu ki Īhipa

Tawhiti kē ana a Cairo ki Te Raki Paewhenua i Tāmaki Makaurau. Engari, kua rite ēnei manu rere.

Ko tā Taane Samuel (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi), “We just wanna get out there and play, and probably prove a point to everyone that we are there to compete. Just like Tai said before, we're not just there to make up numbers.”

Kei reira hoki a Paul Henare, kaiako mō te kapa Tall Blacks kia poroporoaki i a rātou. Miharo katoa ia i te kapa, ānamata nei tākaro ai mō tana kapa.

“They've got their sight set on bigger things, and what a fantastic opportunity that this team has been able to have over the last couple of years,” nā Henare.

Ka tūtaki a Aotearoa ki a Korea rātou ko Wīwī ko Āketina. Uaua to tohutohu i te tino hoariri, engari e māia ana ngā Juniors ka tūraki rātou i te katoa.

Hei tā Samuel, “I reckon Argentina, because in the past I'm pretty sure they've had size, and also France, I've seen a few highlights on France. They're a good team, but I reckon we can match up easily with them.”

“France are basically the favourites with the US. There's some exceptionally talented guys in their group that played in the European championship,” nā Daryl Cartwright, kaiako o Aotearoa.

Kei te rapu hoking ngā Junior Tall Blacks i tētāhi kaitātaki. Toko ono o rātou e aru ana, he Māori.

“I think Tai's going to lead it. If not, then I'll put my name forward. It's always good to get out there and lead it, get the mana flowing and all,” nā Samuel.

Kia tahuri rātou inaeane ki ngā kēmu whakaharatua, ki a Haina, Rituānia, ki a Amerika āno hoki tōmua i te wehe atu ki Cairo mō te kēmu tuatahi ki a Korea.